Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lil Baby, Wizkid, Kehlani, And More To Take The Stage At Dreamville Fest 2022

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival returns to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park for its second year. The two-day event taking place on Apr. 2-3 is back after its inaugural sold-out, one-day experience in 2019. Lil Baby is set to headline day one while Cole will headline day two, closing out the festival.

The entire Dreamville roster including Ari Lennox, J.I.D., EarthGang, and Bas are all set to perform. Additionally, Wizkid, Kehlani, Morray, Fivio Foreign, Bia, Rico Nasty, Moneybagg Yo, and Wale are among those also taking the stage during the weekend. For the first time, DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. will perform, along with a reunion between Ja Rule and Ashanti and a special set from T-Pain.

A portion of proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to the event’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. “We always set out to curate something special. Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape,” Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy shared in a statement.

Two-day GA and VIP festival passes are available for purchase now on the official Dreamville Fest website.

The full lineup for both days is listed below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Blxst

Earthgang

Fivio Foreign

Ja Rule & Ashanti

J.I.D

Kehlani

Lil Baby

Lute

Mereba

Morray

Wizkid

SUNDAY, APRIL 3