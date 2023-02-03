Dreamville’s J.I.D. And Lute Drop “Ma Boy,” First Single From ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

It was reported back in November 2022 that J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint would executively produce the Creed III soundtrack, per director and star of the film, Michael B. Jordan.

On Friday (Feb. 3) Dreamville released the first single from the project, “Ma Boy” with label rappers J.I.D and Lute.

Similar to the on-film relationship between Adonis Creed (Jordan) and childhood friend (Jonathan Majors) in Creed III, the track details going from nothing to something with those you started out with — although sometimes, you both may head down different paths.

J.I.D. raps the chorus: “I was at the BP with my boy/ Now it’s Bentley GT with my boy/ My boy (My boy), my boy/ Spin the BT with my boy/ Now I’m on BET with my boy.”

Less optimistic, Lute comes in with, “Used to get out the dirt, so you know that sh*t hurt me, my boy/ Young ni**a fresh in the game, some things will just never change/ You know that we ain’t the same/ You know how I got these stripes, they know I’m rooted in blood/ Y’all just be lit off the hype, you know this really my life.”

The soundtrack is still listed as “coming soon,” but in the meantime, take a listen to “Ma Boy” below.

Creed III “follows the aftermath of Adonis’ success in both his career and family life,” according to synopsis. “When his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

It adds, “The former friends face off in the ring although there is more to their story than just a boxing match. Adonis Creed is then left with a hard decision to put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Jordan reflected on his new role behind the camera back in October 2022.

“My directorial debut?!” he wrote on Instagram. “That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3. Take a look at the official trailer below.