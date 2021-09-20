Dru Hill Challenges These Two R&B Groups To A ‘Verzuz’ That Has Fans At Attention

When it comes to male R&B Verzuz showdowns, fans have been blessed with battles from several legends. Prior to the dynamic in-person matchups with Keith Sweat vs. Bobby Brown and Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The Isley Brothers, The Dream faced off against Sean Garrett while Johntá Austin paired up with Ne-Yo during the days of terrible wifi and Instagram Live capacity. Also, who could forget the historic and hilarious night when Teddy Riley battled Babyface?

Now, with Jermaine Dupri calling out Diddy for a potential face-off, ’90s crooners Dru Hill are throwing their hats in the ring as well. Sisqo, Black, Jazz, Nokio, and Smoke (sans Woody) posted a video to their official Instagram with a Verzuz challenge for “anybody.”

Sisqo declared, “whoever want it, can get it.” They specifically called out Boyz II Men and Jodeci, but also stated if “112 and Jagged Edge could combine into one group, maybe they could stand a chance.”

Oddly enough, 112 and Jagged Edge already faced off against each other on Memorial Day 2020. Not to mention that the one rematch fans deserve with the new Verzuz setup is Teddy Riley against Babyface.

Dru Hill continued to throw shots, stating that their opponents needed to “sing for real.” Other viable contenders for this Verzuz include would be Shai, Mint Condition, H-Town, Ruff Endz, Silk, and Next. Perhaps, a Dru Hill and Friends type of event may result if no other groups are up for the challenge.

Watch Dru Hill’s full Verzuz challenge announcement below: