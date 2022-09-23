Muni Long, Durand Bernarr, Inayah, And More Get Personal This New Music Friday

The streets may be in disarray, but R&B is right where it needs to be. With so many people intentionally bringing their emotions to the surface, acts like Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, Inayah, and SiR are making vulnerability and raw honesty cool again. Whether it’s 32-year-old Inayah showcasing the ebbs and flow of postpartum woes, SiR singing about how much he loves his wife amid this toxic R&B wave, or Phony Ppl and Jordan Hawkins making way for a genuine resurgence of ’70s funk and soul, music lovers can indulge in more tunes to tickle their fancy. Here are our top new R&B music picks for the week.

Durand Bernarr – Wanderlust

Durand is a force to reckon with. The crooner truly knows his craft & skill and has no problem exploring the depths of both. A delightful, introspective journey is heard on his sophomore album Wanderlust. His latest release is “the result of taking multiple deep dives inward and identifying lessons learned from always being a student of life and self,” he explained in a statement. The 12-track project was written and arranged by Bernarr, a far from neophyte artist in the game. Listeners are sure to enjoy the musical ride, and we hope the vocalist heads back on the road sooner than later.

Muni Long – Public Displays Of Affection: The Album

What’s being considered Muni Long’s debut album is finally here. A compilation of her first two EPs with the addition of six new tracks, the LP is laced with stings of regret, an air of intimacy and love, and rounds out with toxic R&B from the female perspective. As opposed to simply throwing the previous releases onto the album, the songs are rearranged to paint a bigger picture and detail the complexities of relationships—the good, bad, and ugly.

After a first few listens, “Plot Twist” is as jaw-dropping as a TikTok storytime. We’re pretty sure the vulnerable foundation laid on “Conversation” and the heartbreaking revelation on “Butterfly Effect” will have listeners in their feelings for the foreseeable future.

SiR – “Nothing Even Matters”

After his enchanting cover of D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” made rounds earlier this week, SiR has released his new single, “Nothing Even Matters,” a brilliant flip of the 1998 timeless duet and Angie Stone’s “Mad Issues.” He explained to Okayplayer, “The picture I paint and the world I portray is based on my reality.” With this song, he expressed he’s made “the best song he’s ever created” about his wife and their life together.

“Nothing Event Matters” is hands down a masterclass on encapsulating nostalgia without the blatant use of a sample. If his new album, Heavy, will honor this new standard, SiR will remain superior—far ahead of his male R&B peers.

Inayah – Insecure

“Insecure is an emotional rollercoaster of me attempting to sanely navigate my postpartum journey,” Inayah shared in a statement. “The project healed me and I hope that it can touch and do the same for anyone listening.” The Houston native’s raw EP begins with some self-talk about how to keep herself, her man, and her family happy. The unfiltered, reflective nature of the eight tracks provides comfort to anyone who’s ever needed to feel less lonely when dealing with issues too hard to vocalize.

Samaria – “Still Got 4ever”

I remember experiencing the greatness of this Bay Area-bred songbird for the first time at the 2021 Lights On Festival. Her new single, “Still Got 4ever,” highlights the motions from a dead relationship and lessons to carry into something new. She explained in a statement about the song, “When I wrote ‘Still got 4ever,’ I was in a confusing place in my relationship. This was the person I had the deepest feelings for, and I wrote this as a way to let them know that we still got forever to figure things out. Being in that relationship taught me that if I loved someone, I should be able to set my pride and ego aside to make things work.”

Considering her last full release was in 2015, we’re eager to see how she’s evolved in her new project.

Phony Ppl – “Nowhere But Up”

Channeling elements from The Gap Band, Guy, and similar funk-soul bands from the ’70s and ’80s, Phony Ppl is kicking down the doors of R&B with something completely different than what’s trending. Their new record from the forthcoming album, Euphonyous, is an infectious jam that isn’t forced cosplay. We suggest you get hip now.

Jordan Hawkins – “PLAY”

Coincidentally, Jordan Hawkins joined forces with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant for his new song, “Play.” It’s a laid-back portrayal of fawning over a potential love interest and also taps into a ’70s funk feel, complete with a guitar solo. Following the release of his 2021 album, Heart Won’t Stop, Hawkins is experimenting with his range, and we’re interested to see where he lands with what’s next.