Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify For Final Installment Of ‘R&B Rising’ Singles

Durand Bernarr is the latest artist tapped to partake in the final installment of Spotify Singles from artists on their R&B Rising playlist.

One of the two singles from the self-proclaimed “favorite singer/songwriter on your daddy’s side” is a reimagined version of “Leveled” from his newest album, Wanderlust. The other, “KFAR,” is a cover of Seal’s classic ballad, “Kiss From A Rose.”

“When my father gave me Seal’s eponymous second album at 10 years old, I knew I wanted to create something similar at some point in my life,” said the delightful crooner in a statement.

He continued, “Revisiting the album as an adult evokes the same childhood thought, but I feel the lyrics more now. Honestly, the way he expresses love, life, loss, and gratitude in his stories makes me weep. That raw emotion gave me the push to approach ‘Kiss From a Rose’ in a way I wouldn’t have been able to before experiencing my own trials in life. It’s a song that I hadn’t sung before and I wanted to showcase a different dynamic with my art. I hope my cousins enjoy it!”

Spotify’s R&B Rising playlist is dedicated to spotlighting emerging R&B talent. This year’s inaugural class includes Alex Vaughn, Coco Jones, FLO, Destin Conrad, JVCK JAMES, Q, RAAHiiM, and more.

Vaughn covered Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count” for her Spotify Singles while Jones and Conrad brought back the magic of duets with their releases. The “ICU” phenom paired up with Leon Thomas for a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End Of Time” and Conrad linked up with Musiq Soulchild for their original single, “To This Day.”

Stream the full Spotify Singles collection below.