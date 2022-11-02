DVSN Announces ‘Working On My Karma’ World Tour

DVSN—comprised of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85—is set to embark on their third headlining tour following the arrival of their new album, Working On My Karma.

Since the start of their journey as a duo, this would be the group’s third headlining tour. “I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time, but it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along,” said Daley in a statement.

The Working On My Karma World Tour begins on Jan. 22 overseas in Denmark before landing back in the U.S., just after Valentine’s Day on Feb. 17 in Boston. The 31-city adventure will hit most major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Detroit before ending in their hometown of Toronto.

This international tour is the OVO Sound duo’s first in four years after their debut tour in 2016, and The Morning After world tour in 2018. The men most recently performed at Femme It Forward’s Serenade in Los Angeles this past September and at One MusicFest in Atlanta last month.

Tickets will become available on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

DVSN will also offer fans exclusive VIP packages which include a meet & greet, early entry into the venue, and signed merchandise, and more.

See all the North American below.

Feb. 17: Boston, MA – House of Blues

Feb. 18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Feb. 21: New York, NY – Terminal 5

Feb. 24: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Feb. 25: Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

Feb. 26: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Feb. 28: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Mar. 1: Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

Mar. 3: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mar. 4: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Mar. 5: Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mar. 7: Denver, CO – Summit

Mar. 9: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mar. 10: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Mar. 11: San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Mar. 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Mar. 16: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Mar. 18: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Mar. 19: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 21: Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

Mar. 23: Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

Mar. 24: Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

Mar. 25: Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

Mar. 27: Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar. 28: Minneapolis, MN -Varsity Theater

Mar. 30: Chicago, IL – Radius

Mar. 31: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr. 1: Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Apr. 3: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Apr. 4: Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre Music Theatre

Apr. 6: Toronto, ON – HISTORY