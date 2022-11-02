DVSN Announces ‘Working On My Karma’ World Tour

DVSN—comprised of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85—is set to embark on their third headlining tour following the arrival of their new album, Working On My Karma.
Since the start of their journey as a duo, this would be the group’s third headlining tour. “I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time, but it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along,” said Daley in a statement.
The Working On My Karma World Tour begins on Jan. 22 overseas in Denmark before landing back in the U.S., just after Valentine’s Day on Feb. 17 in Boston. The 31-city adventure will hit most major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Detroit before ending in their hometown of Toronto.
This international tour is the OVO Sound duo’s first in four years after their debut tour in 2016, and The Morning After world tour in 2018. The men most recently performed at Femme It Forward’s Serenade in Los Angeles this past September and at One MusicFest in Atlanta last month.
Tickets will become available on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
DVSN will also offer fans exclusive VIP packages which include a meet & greet, early entry into the venue, and signed merchandise, and more.
See all the North American tour dates below.
Feb. 17: Boston, MA – House of Blues
Feb. 18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Feb. 21: New York, NY – Terminal 5
Feb. 24: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Feb. 25: Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
Feb. 26: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Feb. 28: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Mar. 1: Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
Mar. 3: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mar. 4: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Mar. 5: Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mar. 7: Denver, CO – Summit
Mar. 9: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mar. 10: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Mar. 11: San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Mar. 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Mar. 16: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Mar. 18: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Mar. 19: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Mar. 21: Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
Mar. 23: Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
Mar. 24: Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
Mar. 25: Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre
Mar. 27: Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar. 28: Minneapolis, MN -Varsity Theater
Mar. 30: Chicago, IL – Radius
Mar. 31: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Apr. 1: Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Apr. 3: Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Apr. 4: Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre Music Theatre
Apr. 6: Toronto, ON – HISTORY