E-40 Gifts $100K To Alma Mater Grambling State University, Studio Named In His Honor

E-40’s philanthropic efforts have warranted a heartfelt surprise from his alma mater, Grambling State University. The rapper-entrepreneur donated $100,000 to support the university’s music department, its marching band, and the creation of a recording studio.

“Proud to be in a position to give back to my alma mater @Grambling1901 and invest in the next generation of young talented musicians at the University!,” stated the Mount Westmore legend, 55, on Instagram when sharing photos of the touching moment. In turn, GSU named the new studio, the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording Studio, in an unveiling ceremony on Friday (Feb. 3) at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.

“I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University, so I talked to the Doc [GSU Band Director Dr. Nikole Roebuck] and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with. I feel good about it, too. I feel really good. God is great,” E-40 later stated, according to an official Grambling report.

Roebuck added, “This is a very special occasion for us. […] He is very genuine, and I knew that from the moment that I spoke to him. He said he wanted to do something special for Grambling State University and I want my contribution to be meaningful and we started to discuss the sound-recording technology program.”

GSU President Rick Gallot later shared, “E-40 has used his success as a recording artist to create an entrepreneurial empire. We are so grateful that he is giving back to his alma mater in such a substantial way. Our current and future students will benefit from his investment in our state-of-the-art student recording studio.”