Ebro Believes 50 Cent Would “Wash” Lil Wayne In A ‘Verzuz’

Ebro Darden is adamant that 50 Cent would come out as the victor in a Verzuz battle with Lil Wayne. The Hot 97 host tweeted, “What Jadakiss did to Dipset…Is what 50 will do to Wayne… [Eddie Francis] wasn’t outside in the mid-2000s.”

Darden’s sentiment stemmed from a recent episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life Review, hosted by Francis, Lowkey, and Nadeska Alexis. Low didn’t fully co-sign Ebro, but felt Mr. Carter would struggle against the Queens native without the proper setlist sequence.

“I’ma say something and I’ma stand on it: Wayne don’t have a ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin,‘” Low explained. “We’re talking about a Verzuz battle, right? We’re not talking about what we like. We’re not talking about what we grew up on. We’re not talking about what we listen to when we’re in the kitchen cooking or driving down whatever highway in L.A. that you drive down. We’re talking about in a crowd. We’re talking about 50 Cent. This man is a mainstream monster; Wayne is a cultural mainstream monster. But when we talk about these hits? When we talk about these bodies of work? When we talk about these smashes? I ain’t saying 50’s gonna wash Wayne, but if Wayne is not sequenced right and is not positioned correctly, that could be a very long f**king night for Dwayne Carter.”

Francis, though, felt Darden and Low had lost it. He tweeted, “Heard The Breakfast club talking bout our Rap Life Review so let me repeat, in no f**king world is 50 Cent beating Lil Wayne in a Verzuz!!! No clue what @oldmanebro and @lowkeyuhtn are even talking bout!!!”

Later adding, “I seen that and I was like, ‘What?!’ In what world?’ ’m not even here to say 50 could beat Lil Wayne, but to say that 50 would wash Lil Wayne? In no dimension, in no world, in no—just no! That would not happen.”

Ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, Wayne was honored with the Global Impact Award by the Black Music Collective along with Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, and Sylvia Rhone. Meanwhile, Fif is keeping busy as an entertainment mogul, taking over STARZ with his hit series.

Watch the full debate below.