Ella Mai Announces ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Tour And Deluxe Album

Ella Mai is about to hit the road yet again. The British songbird will embark on her second headlining tour following the deluxe release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The extended edition is slated to debut on Feb. 2, ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, in which she’s nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Babyface.

“The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Mai, 28, in a statement. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a year old, but remains very close to my heart.”

As far as the tour is concerned, the 34-city trek will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, and her adopted hometown, New York City.

Mai added, “With the Heart On My Sleeve Tour, this is the first time I’m getting to perform some of these tracks live. It’s almost like reading your diary aloud in front of an audience, but there’s no better place for me to be vulnerable than in my music and on stage with my fans.”

After appearing live during Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman festival, Mai joined the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul as an opener on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. When recapping her set, VIBE shared, “Mai, however, mirrors another side of Mary. The London-bred singer opened her set with never-before-seen footage of Blige laying down vocals for her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The visual reads like a ‘passing of the torch,’ particularly as Mai channels her ‘grown and sexy’ era.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour will be available on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full dates for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour below.

March 31: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

April 2: Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

April 3: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

April 4: New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 6: Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 8: Washington, DC – Echostage

April 10: Atlanta, GA -Coca-Cola Roxy

April 12: Miami, FL – Revolution Live

April 13: Orlando, FL – House of Blues

April 18: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

April 19: Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

April 21: Richmond, VA – The National

April 22: Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

April 24: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

April 25: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

April 27: New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

April 30: Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 1: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

May 4: Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

May 5: San Diego, CA – SOMA

May 7: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

May 13: Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 14: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

May 15: Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention

May 17: Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

May 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 20: Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 22: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 24: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

May 25: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 27: Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

May 28: Columbus, OH -Newport Music Hall

May 30: Detroit, MI -Saint Andrew’s Hall

June 1: Toronto, ON – HISTORY