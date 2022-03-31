Ella Mai Unveils Tracklist For Sophomore Album, ‘Heart On My Sleeve’

After what’s felt like 10 summers, Ella Mai took to Twitter earlier this week and finally shared when her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, is set to arrive. Now, prior to its May 6 release, the UK-bred songbird has revealed the full tracklist for the project.

Including the previously released singles—”DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song”—the album has 15 tracks in total with features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. As she teased her forthcoming body of work on social media, she wrote, “i can’t wait for you to take this journey with me. you may also hear something else that is very dear to my heart.”

The Grammy-winning artist also hosted an impromptu Q&A with her fans on Wednesday night (March 30). While answering questions, she admitted that her band already loves performing “Leave You Alone” live, so we can’t wait for the tour announcement in the coming months.

Mai also spoke on how the name of her album came to be. “The title came towards the end of the process, before the tracklist was complete but it just felt right, felt like it best described the music i was making and me very well!,” she tweeted.

preorder my sophomore album HEART ON MY SLEEVE tonight at 9PM PST. LEAVE YOU ALONE (track 13) is available TONIGHT with the preorder!

i can’t wait for you to take this journey with me. you may also hear something else that is very dear to my heart ❤️ HEART ON MY SLEEVE. MAY 6! pic.twitter.com/nMeV3qDi4u — Ella Mai (@ellamai) March 30, 2022

If she had to describe the Heart On My Sleeve in one word, she considers it to be “honest.” She also confirmed that R&B bridges are making a comeback on her next album.

Listen to “Leave You Alone” below.