Ella Mai Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Heart On My Sleeve’

Ella Mai is ready make her long-awaited return to the music scene as the singer has announced the release date and title of her sophomore studio album, Heart On My Sleeve, which will arrive on May 6. Sharing the news with her followers and fans on social media, Mai voiced her personal anticipation for the album’s release, which she reveals will be her most personal to date.

“i poured my whole heart into this album, more so than ever before,” Ella wrote in a post on Twitter sharing the album cover art. “i am overly excited for this sophomore journey. let’s do it all over again!”

The rollout for Heart On My Sleeve begins months after the release of the album’s lead single, “DFMU,” her first solo drop since unleashing her self-titled debut album in 2018. Led by the smash singles “Boo’d Up,” a Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit that earned her a Grammy award for Best R&B Song, and “Trip,” which topped Billboard’s Rhythmic chart, the debut also earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album, announcing the English singer-songwriter as a bonafide star.

While details surrounding Heart On My Sleeve have been sparse, Ella Mai gave some insight into what the public can expect from her sophomore effort during a chat with Billboard earlier this year. “It’s still me and it’s elevated,” Ella said of her new album. “When I released my debut album, I was 23 about to be 24, and now I’m about to be 27. Just in life, I’m a different woman. I’m more mature and I’ve experienced different things than I did when I was a 23-year-old. I’m more sure of myself as an artist. I’ve been able to tour the world and I think that opens your eyes up a lot more. It’s me still and it’s just an elevated version.”

Heart On My Sleeve is reported to include production from Mustard and Pharrell Williams, as well as a potential guest appearance from J. Cole.

Check out the video for “DFMU” below.