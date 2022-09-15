Eminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs Chart

Eminem can now add “No.1 Christian song” to his long list of accomplishments. According to ChartData, the legendary Detroit MC, alongside DJ Khaled and Kanye West, hit No.1 on the Billboard 100 Hot Christian songs chart with their latest collaboration, “USE THIS GOSPEL.”

The three-minute track finds Em in unfamiliar territory as he raps from a place of spiritual maturity, giving thanks to God for his gift to rap and his life. Shady also takes time to address people switching up on him, from hating him in the beginning, to loving him, to then hating him again.

.@djkhaled, @kanyewest and @Eminem's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" debuts at #1 on this week's Hot Christian Songs chart. DJ Khaled and Eminem earn their first #1 hit. — chart data (@chartdata) September 7, 2022

“To compare Godliness to an atheist/But I got them audiences raving/in amidst my squabbles/I got some awesome inspiration to draw from, off ’em/Pen and paper, I’m knockin’ ’em off,” Slim Shady meticulously raps. “Woke up on stage at a concert/Whole place looking like a mosh pit/Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That’s why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

The track originally appeared on Kanye West’s 2019 LP Jesus Is King but was remixed for Khaled’s latest, GOD DID. The “Another One” producer GOD DID released on August 25, 2022, and featured guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Baby, City Girls, Latto, and more.

Listen to the album in its entirety below.