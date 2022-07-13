Eminem Unveiled His ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album Art And People Had Thoughts On Twitter

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

On the heels of his collaborative single, “From the D 2 the LBC” with Snoop Dogg, Eminem has returned with a new announcement: the Curtain Call 2 is on its way.

Taking to Twitter to officially announce the album, Eminem tweeted its artwork and revealed that the project would be his second greatest hits compilation. The LP will include tracks like the previously mentioned Snoop Dogg collab, “The King and I” featuring CeeLo Green from the Elvis soundtrack, another new unspecified track, along with hits from Relapse and onward.

While Eminem’s fans were overjoyed by the news of the rapper gearing up to drop another project, albeit a greatest hits compilation, other voices on Twitter weren’t that gracious, particularly when it comes to Curtain Call 2‘s album art.

Some Twitter tweeps even declared Eminem’s latest artwork as maybe one of the “worst album covers of all time.” One user wrote, “This is Eminem’s new album cover. This is what I’m fighting against.”

Em with the upside down number words, gotta love it ?? pic.twitter.com/IGXcmOcgSg — Tyler Hunt (@sthuntin) July 11, 2022

This is Eminem’s new album cover. This is what I’m fighting against. pic.twitter.com/OtUhOAh0jA — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) July 11, 2022

No way Eminem snuck the middle school calculator joke into his Curtain Call 2 album cover ? pic.twitter.com/E1gJGzRgAE — Joey (@gothamhiphop) July 11, 2022

As an Eminem fan i can say Donda album cover is better than Curtain call 2 album cover . I'm sorry it is what it is ? — Akhilesh⁶? (@_itzakhilesh) July 12, 2022

"People hate everything Eminem does" no mf THAT ALBUM COVER SUCKS ASSSSSSSSS — Mikhail ? (@Highfor_XO) July 12, 2022

ngl when eminem announced that album cover i thought it was just a stranger things poster — Wost? (@mosthiphop) July 12, 2022

Maybe the worst album art of all time https://t.co/VXbLCSgF8t — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) July 11, 2022

new Eminem album cover is hard idc pic.twitter.com/hVdlGZRiR2 — RapTalk ? (@RapTalkv2) July 11, 2022

Eminem annojunced Curtain Call 2 to be released August 5th. There are a lot of easter eggs/tidbits to be found.



The 4 numbers on CC2 read upsidedown:

1. BOOBIES

2. HESILL (he's ill)

3. HELISH (hellish)

4. ASSHOL (asshole) pic.twitter.com/dEgiKtJydG — Random Eminem Facts (@CrazyShadyFacts) July 11, 2022

“ngl when Eminem announced that album cover, I thought it was just a stranger things poster,” one person typed.

“‘People hate everything Eminem does’ no mf THAT ALBUM COVER SUCKS ***SSSSSSS,” exclaimed another disgruntled twerson.

Other Twitter users focused on the actual numbers on the cover and pointed out how they spell words like “hellish,” boobss,” and “a**hol.”

While the hilarity ensued on Twitter, Eminem also included a release date for Curtain Call 2. Scheduled just a month away, fans can expect to listen to the second greatest hits album from the Detroit legend on August 5.