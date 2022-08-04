Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album Artwork And Tracklist

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Eminem is releasing Curtain Call 2, the second installment in his greatest hits series, this Friday (Aug. 5). The album will consist of two discs and include 34 tracks, including classic solo cuts like “Rap God,” “Not Afraid,” “Fall,” and “Beautiful.” Hit collaborations with Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Rihanna (“Love The Way You Lie,” “Monster”), Lil Wayne (“No Love”), and Snoop Dogg (“From The D 2 The LBC”) also appear on the album. The rapper revealed the album’s artwork on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 2).

Eminem also unveiled the music video for his 2009 single “Crack A Bottle,” this week. The visual had been stashed in the Shady Vault for over a decade and serves as the defacto single for the project. “Crack A Bottle,” which features Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, was released as a single for Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 50 Cent also appears on “Is This Love (‘09),” a previously-unreleased track presumably recorded during the Relapse era.

Curtain Call 2 comes nearly two decades after the release of Curtain Call, which dropped in 2005 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA, one of three Eminem albums that have achieved that feat, including The Eminem Show and The Marshall Mathers LP.

Check out the Curtain Call 2 tracklist below.

“Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD “Lucky You” feat. Joyner Lucas “Lighters” (Bad Meets Evil feat. Bruno Mars) “Gnat” “Cinderella Man” “Walk On Water” feat. Beyonce “Rap God” “Love The Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna “Won’t Back Down” feat. P!nk “Higher” “Berzerk” “Not Afraid” “From The D 2 The LBC” feat. Snoop Dogg “Nowhere Fast” feat. Kehlani “Fall” “Phenomenal” “Fast Lane” (by Bad Meets Evil) “You’re Never Over”

