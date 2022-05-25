Eminem Announces ‘Eminem Show’ 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Eminem plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show in a major way. The rapper took to his social media accounts to announce a reissued expansive version of the top-selling album set to be released on Thursday (May 26). The album was originally released on the same date in 2002.

“Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya,” he teased on Instagram with the release date.

After its initial release, The Eminem Show became the best-selling album of the year in the United States and across the globe. The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and was certified diamond by the RIAA in 2011. The acclaimed work was executive produced by Dr. Dre and featured artists such as Obie Trice, D12, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Dina Rae, and Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers.

Popular songs include “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “Without Me,” “Superman,” and “Till I Collapse.” The Eminem Show won Best Rap Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards and earned a nomination for Album Of The Year before losing the category to Norah Jones.

The “Stan” creator was recently named an inductee into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class, his first year being eligible for the honor.

Revisit the initial release below.