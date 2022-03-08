Eminem Becomes Most Certified Singles Artist In RIAA History

Eminem just added to his list of accolades by becoming the most decorated singles artist in RIAA history. According to the organization, Eminem recently earned 73 million new certifications, pushing his career RIAA Award total to 227.5 million; which includes 166 million single certifications along with 61.5 million album certifications. Eminem currently has six Diamond certifications, three for albums and three for singles, and is only one of seven artists in history to release three or more Diamond certified albums.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” expressed RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier in a statement. “With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M also shared his reaction to the “Lose Yourself” rapper and his team’s latest milestone. “Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall, Paul, and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement,” Berman stated, adding, “It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”