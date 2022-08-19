Photo Of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, And Dr. Dre Sparks Collaboration Rumors

Eminem sent rap fans into a frenzy after posting a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on Monday (Aug. 15). The picture, which was posted on Em’s Twitter account, captures him standing in a studio alongside Snoop and Dre, with the caption “just a few bros.. hangin out.”

The post instantly sparked rumors of a potential collaborative effort between the three legends, as the trio has been spotted together on numerous occasions over the past year. Reuniting for the epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance headlined by Dre earlier this year, Eminem and Snoop would build on that momentum with the release of “From the D2 to the LBC.” Released in June as the lead single from Eminem’s greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, “From the D2 to the LBC” was followed by reports of Dr. Dre and Snoop working closely together in the studio on new music.

Snoop confirmed he and Dre are collaborating, but has been relatively mum on the details. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop said. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”

Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 43,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album breaks Em’s streak of ten-consecutive No. 1 albums and is his first to not preak atop the chart since The Slim Shady LP.