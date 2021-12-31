Eminem Sets Spotify Record For Most Albums With 1 Billion Streams

More than two decades after his major-label debut, Eminem continues to make history. The rapper recently extended his own record of having the most studio albums with over 1 billion streams on Spotify. According to Chart Data, his The Slim Shady LP (1999) has officially made him the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve such a feat.

Other Eminem albums with at least 1 billion streams include 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse, 2010’s Recovery, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017’s Revival, 2018’s Kamikaze and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By. His 2005 greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call, has also accumulated over 1 billion streams to date.

While Eminem didn’t comment on the news, his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg acknowledged the achievement on Wednesday (Dec. 29). “Congrats @Eminem!” he tweeted in reaction to Chart Data’s initial post.

The entirety of Em’s solo discography has accounted for over 21 billion streams on Spotify, with the exception of his 1996 debut Infinite, which is not available on the digital streaming platform. In addition to setting new records, Eminem has also released new music. The rap legend worked with Dr. Dre on their latest collaboration “Gospel,” which was released as part of Grand Theft Auto Online’s expansion “The Contract” earlier this month.

Listen to “Gospel” below.