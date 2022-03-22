Erica Campbell Alludes Kanye West Is A Hypocrite While Promoting New “Positive” Single

Erica Campbell of Grammy-winning gospel duo, Mary Mary, revealed her thoughts regarding Kanye West and his recent antics.

While promoting her new single, “Positive,” she was stopped by TMZ to discuss Ye, Sunday Service, and the notion of him being a hypocrite. As a woman of God, she explained, “I just think if you’re trying to be like God on Sunday, then you should be like him on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as well. Does that mean perfection? Not at all, but it means that your choices should be governed by what you believe.”

Campbell added, “If you believe in faith and being kind, being gracious, being understanding, and being patient, then you gotta be that way all week long. We all go through things. We don’t always get it right, so prayers up for Kanye.”

A wife of more than 20 years herself, Campbell also spoke to the potential root of Ye’s emotional outbursts—his impending divorce from Kim Kardashian. She shared how her parents married each other multiple times because love sometimes still remains in spite of both parties choosing to end their marriage.

The “God in Me” singer’s husband, Warryn Campbell, co-wrote her new single, alongside herself and Juan Winans. The enlightening anthem is full of airy production and hopefulness.

“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID. I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she explained in a statement regarding the lead single of her forthcoming third solo studio album.

Campbell is also set to appear on the Easter Sunday (April 17) episode of TV One’s Uncensored. Check out the video for “Positive” below.