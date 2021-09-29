Erykah Badu To Curate ‘BADUBOTRON Radio’ For Sonos

Erykah Badu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by )

Erykah Badu is taking her musical ear to a new artist-curated station. The neo-soul singer is one of several notable figures kicking off new fall programs for Sonos Radio. Named BADUBOTRON Radio, her show will feature multiple genres of music and sounds selected by the Mama’s Gun artist herself.

According to a press release, the program is described as follows:

“BADUBOTRON Radio blasts off as Badu takes you outta this world and into her sonic orbit. A space where music genres are stars and the galaxy is filled with psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz, and experimental hip hop. A trip to Badu’s curated station will take your mind exactly where it needs to go.”

Among the 20 newly-announced stations, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also set to take to the airwaves. In collaboration with Impact! Records, the NBA legend and historian shares his love for jazz music through the program, aptly titled Impulse! Records Radio hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The station “commemorates the 60th anniversary of the legendary Jazz label that’s home to all-time greats including John and Alice Coltrane, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, and more. As host of the station, basketball hall of famer, activist, and jazz historian Abdul-Jabbar will revisit the role of jazz music in his upbringing and its deep roots in African American history and culture.”

“Sonos Radio has seen explosive growth in the last year, with listening hours nearly doubling as consumers embrace the golden age of audio and spend more time streaming their favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts at home,” explained Joe Dawson, Director Content and Brand Platforms at Sonos.

Dawson added, “In a year where artists and consumers have been stripped of in-person concerts and festivals, Sonos Radio has become an important platform for creators to develop unique audio experiences and reach their fans directly where they are – at home.”

The roll-out includes additional sleep and holiday stations, as well as new premieres and seasons of its popular podcast-style shows on Sonos Sound System.