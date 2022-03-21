Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Over Her Smokin Grooves Set

Smokin Grooves took over Downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday (March 19). Fans jammed in awe of featured headliners like Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, India. Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Angie Stone, and more. However, the headlining set from Erykah Badu resulted in a slew of controversy.
The Baduizm singer reportedly took the stage last, and performed for only about 30 minutes. Attendees claim she stated, “I ain’t gon’ waste y’all time,” before walking off the stage. One witness took to Twitter to reveal the festival promoters cut Badu’s sound because it was past curfew, plus her set started late due to previous performers going on late.
Badu responded to the backlash and frustrations on her Instagram on early Monday morning (March 21). Confirming the aforementioned claims regarding the time and curfew, she wrote, “2022 [eyes emoji] Headliner Life. @questlove always told me the headliner spot at a huge 1 day concert festival is the worst slot. Because when curfew comes & you aren’t even 1/2 way thru the set … they will cut the mike . When things run behind that night , The headliner has to take the weight . But still .. I give my all . Love you guys . Grateful .”
Some tried to equate Badu’s mishap with Lauryn Hill’s notoriously late-starting performances but those who’ve seen the “Bag Lady” songstress perform on multiple occasions know she isn’t one to cancel a live performance mid-show. Attendees also expressed that she was visibly annoyed regarding the time constraints.
I feel like some folks are conflating Erykah with Lauryn in the replies.
I've seen Erykah live pretty consistently since 97. She is one of my favorite live shows. I've never even HEARD of her doing this.
Now she might START late, but you gonna get a show. https://t.co/EDIKMYDVZv
— Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 20, 2022
Some folks are saying they hit the sound curfew but the whole festival was running late and Erykah was visibly annoyed.
Erykah has the propensity to do alot, but she don't play with a live set.
— Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 20, 2022
Smokin Grooves Fest promoters have yet to issue a statement or apology on the matter. Erykah Badu is set to headline the R&B ONLY Fest this May in Atlanta.
Check out a video of her performance below.