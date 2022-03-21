Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Over Her Smokin Grooves Set

Smokin Grooves took over Downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday (March 19). Fans jammed in awe of featured headliners like Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, India. Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Angie Stone, and more. However, the headlining set from Erykah Badu resulted in a slew of controversy.

The Baduizm singer reportedly took the stage last, and performed for only about 30 minutes. Attendees claim she stated, “I ain’t gon’ waste y’all time,” before walking off the stage. One witness took to Twitter to reveal the festival promoters cut Badu’s sound because it was past curfew, plus her set started late due to previous performers going on late.