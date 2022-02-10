Eve Announces Birth Of Her Baby Boy, Wilde, With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve is officially a mom! The rapper and her husband of almost eight years, Maximillion Cooper, have welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

The Queens actress took to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 10) announcing the news that her bundle of joy arrived just over a week ago on Feb. 1. Debuting his adorable face, Eve captioned the photo, “our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 [blue heart emoji] Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper [blue heart emoji] Words can’t describe this feeling.”

The 43-year-old previously opened up about her struggles with fibroids and why doctors stated that she would never get pregnant. But back in October, she surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! [red heart emoji] You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” wrote the “Who’s That Girl?” rapper.

Reveling in the magical moment, Cooper couldn’t help but post an equally adorable message about his new arrival. “Let the wild rumpus begin!,” he gushed on his Instagram.

Eve admitted to PEOPLE that when she first began dating Cooper, she didn’t see the relationship lasting because he has four children from his first marriage. She revealed, “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”