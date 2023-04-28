Hip-Hop Fans React To Biggie AI-Generated Cover Of Nas’ “N.Y. State Of Mind”

A “new” artificial intelligence-generated track of the late Notorious B.I.G. covering Nas’ “N.Y State Of Mind” has hit the digital streets and Hip-Hop fans are split on how they feel about the record.

“Cant believe i just listened 5 minutes of biggie rapping ny state of mind,” one person wrote in the comments of the viral TikTok shared last Friday (April 28). “AI just confirming that everything sounds better when it’s rapped by Biggie,” another person said. “Also, this is mental.”

For some, they preferred the Illmatic rapper’s original take on the 1996 track. “The cadence is definitely unique to Nas,” one user wrote. “Dam I didn’t realize how unique his cadence was. It don’t sound right on Big.”

This is the latest track created with AI that has taken over the internet. The craze hit an apex when a track titled “Heart On My Sleeve,” which was made to sound like Drake and The Weeknd, began to circulate. Much like Biggie’s cover of “N.Y. State Of Mind,” some people enjoyed the song. Others labeled it “trash” or a weak attempt of mimicking the two Toronto artists’ authentic styles.

Universal Music Group caught wind of the record and put out a statement about what it could mean for music down the road. “UMG’s success has been, in part, due to embracing new technology and putting it to work for our artists — as we have been doing with our own innovation around AI for some time already,” they wrote.

“With that said, however, the training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”