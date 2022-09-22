Skip to main content
Fashion Nova Partners With Rolling Loud Music Festival

The online fashion retailer will exclusively sponsor the Hip-Hop music festival in Queens, NY.

Fashion Nova is partnering with the Rolling Loud Music Festival. Courtesy of Fashion Nova and Rolling Loud.

One of today’s leading online fashion e-commerce brands, Fashion Nova, has announced its partnership with “the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world,” Rolling Loud New York.

The popular clothing retailer will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the highly-anticipated music festival and experience taking place in Queens, NY on Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field.

According to a press release issued to VIBE, there will also be a Fashion Nova section within RL’s exclusive VIP festival experience, known as The Loud Club. Amid the three-day festival, the inclusive, fashion-forward brand will also debut a new exclusive hoodie and other “festival merchandise-couture” inspired by Rolling Loud’s culture and the birthplace of Hip-Hop — New York.

Rolling Loud NYC’s main stage will also be reimagined as the Fashion Nova Stage, where New York-natives and headliners Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky will perform. Atlanta’s Future will also take center stage. Other heavy-hitters slated to hit the multiple stages this year include Big Sean, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Pusha-T, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Saint Jhn, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

Recently added Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is also set to take the stage on the festival’s final day.

This isn’t the brand’s first foray into Hip-Hop collaboration, as they’ve previously released collections with both “WAP” rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, in addition to Amber Rose and Kylie Jenner.

For those interested in attending Rolling Loud NYC, $100 discounted tickets are available by using the special promo code “Fashionnova” here.

