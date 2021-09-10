Fat Joe And Big Pun’s Wife Liza Rios Trade Shots On Instagram

The relationship between Fat Joe and late rap icon Big Pun’s wife, Liza Rios, has been strained for nearly 20 years, as the two became at odds concerning Pun’s business dealings with Joe.

While tempers have simmered over the years, the pair recently got into a spat on Instagram after an outlet posted a clip of the “All The Way Up” rapper and Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. claiming to have seen Pun’s actual contract with Joe. According to N.O.R.E., the contract Pun signed was “standard” for new artists at the time, thus vindicating Joe against Rios’ allegations that the Terror Squad founder “robbed” his friend and artist of royalties.

Rios, who did not take kindly to N.O.R.E.’s assertion, hopped in the comments section of the post to speak her piece. “Joe want me to apologize to him for me going after what was rightfully my families!??” asked Rios. “He is responsible for over 2.3 million in royalties that was never paid to Pun it’s all in the court papers! All public info!”

Pun’s wife also addressed N.O.R.E. directly, adding, “@therealnoreaga I promise you if you passed away and who ever your signed to takes all the money that was rightfully yours and leaves your wife and kids with nothing and homeless you don’t think your wife is gonna fight for what is yours and your kids! Ask HER!! Please I seen your wife she won’t play that. Stop it Pun is looking at you crazy!”

In response, Joe also jumped into the comments to refute Rios’ claims while pointing out that she previously disparaged Pun in the 2002 documentary Big Pun: Still Not A Player. “@iamlizarios tellem about that money i got you when he died you spent it then put out that documentary you want holding pun down on that doc just say the truth I’ve always been [100] with pun and Nore knows that,” wrote Joe.

The Bronx native also denied Rios’ claims of withholding $2.3 million in royalties to Pun and his family, claiming to have already been cleared of any financial misappropriation in court. “@iamlizarios i never lost that case i never owed you a cent he is still unrecouped you was sitting their when the judge asked you why I’m here i owed nothing just say the truth that’s all.”

Fat Joe’s issues with relatives and friends of the Capital Punishment rapper reignited over the past year, as Joe was conspicuously absent from the ceremony to celebrate Pun having a street in the Bronx renamed in his honor this past March.

He also recently got into a war of words with former Terror Squad member Cuban Link, who accused Joe of being an informant in a murder investigation. However, Joe was ultimately cleared of the allegation with Cuban Link issuing a public apology for the mishap.