Fat Joe Reveals Cam’ron Almost Skipped ‘Verzuz’ Battle With The LOX

The Verzuz matchup pitting Dipset against The LOX has dominated conversations within the hip-hop community since the two crews went head to head one week ago. However, Fat Joe reveals that the battle almost didn’t go down due to Cam considering skipping the event and leaving Madison Square Garden at the last minute.

“Cam’ron was on his way out the building,” said Joe as part of an entertaining and now-viral recap from the Bronx rep. “Not being scared. For some reason, he wasn’t f**king with it. He was about to leave Madison Square Garden. That’s a Joprah moment.” However, after hearing famed announcer Michael Buffer say his name, Cam’ron ultimately had a change of heart, resulting in the battle going down as planned.

Being that Fat Joe is friends with both Cam’ron and Jadakiss, he had no rooting interest in the battle, however, in his analysis, he ultimately crowned Jada and The LOX as victors in the battle, as did most fans and critics who watched the event.

In addition to Fat Joe, various other rappers have given their take on who won the battle, including 50 Cent, a former rival of Cam’ron, Jadakiss, and Joey Crack. The rapper took a jab at Cam’ron in the caption of a photo of Jada’s head photoshopped on Cam’ron’s body while giving The LOX his nod of approval.

“D*mn they are working this sh*t LOL … @jadakiss The LOX smoked @mr_camron DIPSET last night,” the “Power” creator wrote on Twitter. “LOL took his pink sh*t!”

Following their victory, The LOX received the keys to their hometown, the city of Yonkers, from Mayor Mike Spano, which Styles P accepted on the group’s behalf this past Friday (Aug. 6).