Watch Fat Joe Sway Carl Thomas Into An Impromptu Performance Of “Summer Rain”

Whatever you think would happen if Fat Joe, Angie Martinez, and Carl Thomas walked into a bar together did.

Recently, the Bronx rapper, the Voice of New York, and a large group of their friends gathered for dinner where the Emotional crooner also happened to be dining.

Once spotted, the three talents exchanged hellos, which later segued into Thomas, 50, leading an impromptu performance of his 2000 ballad, “Summer Rain,” at the request of the Terror Squad leader.

As Martinez, 51, recalled on Instagram, “nah, @fatjoe is crazy! lol.”

She explained, “we’re having dinner & @carlthomasnow is in the same restaurant… so he came over just to say hi when Joe put him on the spot! says…. ‘cmooooon carl ….give the ppl a lil summer rain’. but u know what….. Carl is too gracious. And them vocals are too good!”

Thomas did oblige Joe’s request as the newly minted author danced alongside him. Then, the entire group also joined in, providing the background vocals and harmonies. Martinez can be heard in the video below, joking, “Let me clear my throat,” when the singer asked for the crowd’s participation.

Following the surprise show, Thomas greeted guests while the Angie Martinez IRL podcast host turned to her longtime rapper friend saying, “Joey, you be asking people to do wild s**t and I love it.” He laughed and responded, “what do you want me to do?”

Among the reactions from Remy Ma, June Ambrose, and Chris Gotti (who was in attendance), Mary J. Blige’s case of FOMO stood out as she wrote, “Damn I miss y’all.” The Good Morning Gorgeous singer is currently on tour with Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Watch the full moment take place above.