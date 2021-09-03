Fat Joe And Ja Rule To Go Hit-For-Hit In Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

With the buzz surrounding Verzuz at an all-time high following the already-legendary faceoff between The LOX and Dipset last month, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland look to ride that momentum into September with a battle between New Yorkers, close friends, and collaborators Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

The matchup, which was announced on Thursday (Sept. 2), will take place in less than two weeks on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in New York City and will be streamed live on Instagram, Triller, and FiteTV. Tickets for those looking to witness the battle up close and personal will be available for purchase next Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Both artists’ names have been thrown around by fans as possible Verzuz participants since the inception of the platform, particularly Ja Rule, with many clamoring for a showdown between him and fellow Queens native arch-nemesis 50 Cent to settle their long-running beef once and for all.

Fat Joe has become one of hip-hop’s most entertaining personalities and commentators on all things cultural, including Verzuz. With a catalog of hits dating back to the early ’90s, the Bronx-bred rapper has also been mentioned as a formidable opponent to go toe-to-toe with many of his contemporaries.

The pairing of these two NYC rap vets, who’ve appeared on each others’ hit records (Ja Rule’s “New York,” and Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv”) and have scored hits with many of the same artists individually, could make for one of the most star-studded nights in Verzuz history, bringing the five boroughs and the hip-hop community as a whole together yet again.

In preparation for the upcoming battle rewatch out the two spitters alongside ‘Verzuz’ alum Jadakiss in the classic anthem “New York”: