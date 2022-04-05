Fat Joe To Release Memoir, ‘The Book of Jose,’ This Fall

Fat Joe is set to release his first memoir, The Book of Jose. The book will debut though Roc Lit 101, Roc Nation’s new publishing imprint launched with Penguin Random House in November 2022.

The explorative chronicle will detail his transformation from being just another South Bronx child surviving the ’80s to growing into one of Hip-Hop’s greatest. The book will “pull back the curtain on Joe’s challenging upbringing and give readers a look into his ascent to stardom, while candidly reckoning with the costs and rewards of that life: its tragedies, regrets, and glittering triumphs,” as described in a statement.

“’The Book of Jose’ is more than just a book about my career. It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey,” Joe shared in the statement.

The Book of Jose is among the first set of releases from Roc Lit 101. Also, in their pipeline is a memoir from Yo Gotti, a fantasy fiction book from Lil Uzi Vert, and a Meek Mill-penned personal narrative on criminal justice. Later this month, Roc Lit 101’s newest release, Danyel Smith‘s Shine Bright, will be available for purchase.

“There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us,” shared Jana Fleishman, Roc Nation’s executive vice president in a statement to the Associated Press.

Fat Joe’s The Book of Jose is currently available for pre-order.