Fat Joe Urges Rappers To Not Partake In Money Challenge To Avoid Problems With IRS

Rappers have always found interesting ways to flaunt their wealth and promote their lavish lifestyles. Recently, though, artists have moved away from waving stacks of bills around in their videos and are now laying out thousands of dollars on the floor in the form of the #MoneyChallenge, in which one uses cash to write out a message.

Lil Durk was one of the first to revive the trend, which started in 1983 when rap legend Busy Bee wrote out his name in cash in the classic Hip-Hop film Wild Style. On Instagram, 50 Cent recalled the time he did the “challenge” years ago. The entertainment mogul shared, “When I look back at some of the s**t that I did, I be bugging out.” Yung Miami of City Girls also participated by spelling out “them h**s ain’t me.” In true Soulja Boy fashion, he claimed to do it first in his “Stacks On Deck” music video from 2016. Meanwhile, back in LL Cool J’s prime, he used ice cubes instead of dollar bills.

Nick Cannon posted his own version using toilet paper writing, “IRS watchin,” which prompted Fat Joe to go live on Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 25) advising rappers to not participate and give the feds a reason to audit them.

“I dare you to look down my Instagram, or anywhere on social media, and see if Fat Joe has ever pulled out a $100 bill. One! Find one! And then these people, when they get caught—you told on yourself,” he exclaimed.

Years after his own battle with tax evasion, the Bronx rapper explained how easy it is for the IRS to convict people for tax-related crimes. “You haven’t had a legit job in your life. You writing your names with mountains of money. F**k is wrong with you? Nick Cannon said, ‘IRS is watchin.’ F**kin’ right! They don’t have to look far. In fact, all they gotta do is [click on the] hashtag Money Challenge.”

Joe’s final piece of advice: “Let somebody catch you. Don’t catch yourself.”

Watch the full Instagram Live below.