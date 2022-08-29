Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward ‘Serenade’ Series

Femme It Forward, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced its next set of Serenade shows.

Under the umbrella that “men celebrate women too,” Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Donell Jones, and Musiq Soulchild are among the music acts set to headline a series of upcoming shows across various U.S. cities.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to new cities this fall,” said Heather Lowery, President/CEO of Femme It Forward and one of VIBE and SHE Media’s Voices of the Year, in a statement. “This all-star lineup of male artists proves that R&B is not dead and that men celebrate women too.”

Tickets for the November and December shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. As previously announced, the Sept. 16 show in Los Angeles will feature performances from Ty Dolla $ign, dvsn, Tone Stith, Arin Ray, and Jacquees.

Ne-Yo, Musiq Soulchild, and J. Holiday will headline an early October in Connecticut. Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, and 112 are also set to headline a post-Thanksgiving show in the same state. This December, Eric Benét and Donell Jones will headline in Gary, Ind. However, additional details regarding the shows featuring Morris Day, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant remain under wraps.

Previous Femme It Forward’s Serenade performers include Lucky Daye, Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd, Bobby V, Mario, Omarion, and Pleasure P. See the full lineup below.