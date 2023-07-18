FendiDa Rappa And Cardi B’s “Point Me 2” Debuts On Hot 100

FendiDa Rappa has officially entered the chart chat. The Chicago native make her Billboard Hot 100 debut with the Cardi B-assisted “Point Me 2” on the chart dated July 22. The No. 82 entry is the viral rapper’s first appearance on any Billboard chart.

The remix was released July 7 through Giant Music, according to Billboard. “Point Me 2” earned 7.3 million official U.S. streams and 4,000 downloads sold through July 13, according to Luminate data. The collaboration also enters at No. 14 on the Hot Rap Songs Chart and No. 20 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

“Point Me 2” is a remix to Fendi’s 2022 breakout track “Point Me to the Sl*t’s,” as Billboard notes both versions are combined into one listing on its charts. For the mother of two, the song becomes her 44th career hit on the Hot 100.

Earlier this month, Giant Music took to Instagram revealing FendiDa Rapper as its latest signee.

“Giant Music, WE Wear CREAM, To Chase Our DREAMS This Sh*t 4Eva Set In Stone,” shared the social star excitedly. “DNT Treat Me like I’m regular cuz u know what I’m on?? @kiwithompson_ thanks for always believing in me. I cried only because I work so hard, where I’m from we don’t make it this far✈️?? let’s get it.”

“Point Me 2” is the latest female rap collab ushered onto the charts by a Cardi B guest verse. The Bronx native has joined Latto on “Put It On Da Floor Again” and collaborated with GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2” last year, giving both trending songs a new wave of energy.

“I didn’t know what was going on. And when I text her — she always texts me back fast and she don’t act bougie or nothing — she texted me back, and she was the one that ended up telling me she was on my song. I didn’t even know,” explained the Memphis rapper of the link-up.

Watch the official music video for “Point Me 2” below.