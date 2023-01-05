Fetty Wap’s Sentencing Delayed In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap attends the Abyss by Abby show with preformance by Fetty Wap at Paraiso South Beach tent on July 14th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in connection to an interstate drug trafficking case, Fetty Wap is set to receive his sentence at a later date. According to AllHipHop, the New Jersey artist will return to court on March 9, 2023. The “My Way” rapper’s drug case sentencing, was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, 2023.

Fetty Wap, nèe Willie Maxwell II, pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges back in August 2022. The guilty plea has a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

The 31-year-old was originally arrested on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge in October 2021, during New York’s Rolling Loud Festival held at Queens’ Citi Field stadium. There, FBI agents found 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, ammunition and $1.5 million in cash. Fetty has remained behind bars since then, while having his $500,000 bond revoked back in July.

Apparently in a positive mindset, Fetty issued a statement to the public following his arrest last year.

“I just want to thank all the fans, you feel me? All the fans showing me love, sending all the reels and the stories and everything and all the tags, photos and everything like that, ya heard?” he said in a video surfaced online. “You know, I got my head up always, you know what I’m saying? Like never bent, never fol. I love y’all, thank y’all for everything, you know what I’m saying?”

Steven Eloiseau

Fetty’s family, friends and 300 Entertainment also gave back to his hometown for Thanksgiving with a “Sweet Yamz” food giveaway — synonymous with his viral holiday single. Together, they supplied free food and groceries for attendees as Hot 97’s DJ Drewski spun tunes on the ones and twos.

“I’m very grateful for my fans and for my community because I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Fetty stated. “Giving back, especially in my hometown, is very important to me no matter what the circumstances are. Even though I can’t be there in person, shout-out to every single one of my fans, supporters, and everyone that’s still rocking with me!”