Flo Milli Celebrates Debut Album Release Date With New Single, “No Face”

Flo Milli has announced that her RCA Records debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, will officially release on July 22.

The long-awaited album will be the follow-up to her critically acclaimed mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? As Flo Milli prepares for its release, she’s premiered a multitude of singles such as the Tik Tok viral “Conceited,” the empowering “PBC,” “Money” featuring Rico Nasty, and “Ice Baby,” which she debuted on COLORS.

To celebrate her album’s release date, the rapper has also treated fans to another single. Released alongside a short video spoofing VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York, “No Face”—which is set to appear on You Still Here, Ho?—finds the rapper performing with her signature snark and confidence over production from Tasha Catour.

“I’m the sh*t, I hop in the Lamb’ and I go/ I would’ve told you that I been that bi**h/ but I know that you already know,” she rapped on the charismatic single. “He finna treat me right ’cause I’m a lady, but I got him f**kin’ me like I’m a h*e/ It ain’t nobody who do it like Milli/ it ain’t nobody who hotter than Flo.”

Listen to Flo Milli’s new single, “No Face,” above. You might remember some of the lyrics from her appearance in the 2021 XXL Freshman cypher.