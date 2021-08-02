Frank Ocean Announced As Headliner For Coachella 2023

Frank Ocean has been revealed as the headliner for Coachella 2023. The R&B singer was slated to headline the annual festival in 2020. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event, the festival’s creator, Goldenvoice, informed ticketholders their passes would be honored for the projected 2021 return. Despite any intentions to hold Coachella this year, organizers moved to cancel until 2022 as COVID-19 continues to cause global destruction. Variety reported in May, organizers announced the 2021 event had been moved to 2022.

“There’s a big difference between having two weekend[s] of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida,” one source said to the publication.

With anticipation growing for the West-coast celebration of music and culture, co-founder Paul Tollett revealed news about Coachella’s return. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he shared the R&B singer is still one of their top-billed performers. Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 event as the 2022 dates do not align with his availability.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about,” he said.

Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were also scheduled as 2020 headliners and will take the stage in 2022. While 2023 may seem far away, Ocean fans mostly have the gift of patience when it comes to his releases and performances. The singer has not released a studio album since 2016’s Blonde. He released the album independently the day after dropping a visual LP Endless to fulfill a contractual obligation with Def Jam.

“When I worked on my first project, Nostalgia, Ultra, I hardly told anyone. Even people I was working with at the time didn’t know about it. There’s something that happens when you say what you’re doing before it’s done, and most of it is not positive. You’re accountable for that version that you talk about, when it very well may undergo change. It’s usually better for me to make what I make, put it out or don’t, and then talk about it freely. And so I’ve done that from the beginning. I’ve never had media training, as you could probably tell,” he said of the process during an interview with W Magazine in September 2019.

A third headliner for the 2022 festival and other headlining acts for Coachella 2023 have yet to be announced.