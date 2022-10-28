Frank Ocean Launches ‘Homer Radio’ Show On Apple Music

Singer Frank Ocean arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

On Thursday night (Oct. 27), Frank Ocean’s luxury company, Homer, launched the inaugural episode of its weekly show on Apple’s premiere streaming service.

Ocean dubbed Homer Radio‘s first episode, which features DJ CRYSTALLMESS, as “an office soundtrack” and detailed that the experience intends to grant listeners “a one-hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”

Later in the statement, Frank, 35, painted the picture of a very particular office life, thrusting the listener into the world of his newly created radio show.

“Deluges of artificial light pour from small canisters like those dragons that spring from cylinders, like the never-ending ribbons pulled from a magician’s ear,” the Channel Orange crooner detailed. “Media volleys across short distances quickly on the net as Sorkin-like walk and talks travel down the hallways further and further from the sound. This is Homer Radio. Can’t you hear our voice? It’s not a dead line.”

Homer Radio will have new episodes every Thursday at 10 pm EST.

While the enigmatic artist didn’t use his new Apple Music show as an opportunity to drop new music, the rumors of his return are heating up.

In a recent episode of Blonded Radio on Apple Music titled “Blonded Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” the artist confirmed that he has been hard at work on music in Malibu. And taking psychedelics.

“Forgive how free associative this might feel. I was working in Malibu this summer, and I would go out pretty late from the studio, and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” the future Coachella headliner articulated. “And then when I would go outside, I would see all these bunnies running around, and it reminded me of video games where you’re a wizard or something.”