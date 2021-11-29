Fred Hammond Delivers “YAHWEH” And “Let The Praise Begin” At The 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Fred Hammond performs onstage at The 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET at The Apollo on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City.

Fred Hammond came to the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards and temporarily transformed the venue into the “Soul Train Tabernacle” he announced as he took the stage. Accompanied by a group of vocalists, Hammond performed two gospel songs for a brief praise and worship session.

“I need to see where all the people who know if it had not been for the Lord…I need five of y’all to stand on your feet,” he declared as he entered center stage.

Accompanied by Gary Edwards, the song’s featured artist, and a team of additional singers, the group began with “YAHWEH” released by Fred Hammond earlier this year from his project Sunday Morning Fred.

Fred Hammond (C) performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City.

They continued with a lively performance of the classic gospel song, “Let The Praise Begin.”

“I need to take it back to the 1900s,” said Hampton as the song began. “Let The Praise Begin” was initially released in 1998 on the album Pages Of Life – Chapters I & II. The song was the 1998 Dove Award winner for Best Contemporary Gospel Song and the album reached double-platinum status in October 2006.

Watch Fred Hammond perform “YAHWEH” and “Let The Praise Begin” at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards below: