Freddie Gibbs Drops Bars Over Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life” In New Freestyle

Freddie Gibbs recently hit the west coast to grace the LA Leakers with his talents, dropping off a freestyle over a classic Jay-Z instrumental.

After referring to himself as “the king of R&B” and cracking a few jokes on his rival DJ Akademiks’ recent domestic issues, the 40-year-old spitter went to work, displaying why many consider him among the top wordsmiths in the game.

“Sometimes I’m super Kane sometimes I’m plain ole Fred/Crying inside, my selfish pride got bullets grazed in my head,” he raps atop the Kanye West-produced beat to Jay-Z’s 2000 The Dynasty: Roc La Familia track “This Can’t Be Life.” From there, he continues to recall his prior days in the underworld and the close encounters experienced, as well as sending shout-outs to collaborators like Hit-Boy. Voicing appreciation for the trappings of his current lifestyle, he concludes the appearance in jovial manner, revealing that he was “drunk as hell” at the time of its recording.

Freddie Gibbs attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.

Taking out additional time to send more shots at Akademiks, Freddie then drops the boastful claim that he has the best track record when it comes to freestyles released on the LA Leakers platform. “I’m the reason ni**as come up here,” he tells hosts Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk. “I’m the reason ni**as wanna rap.”

Aside from garnering headlines for his involvement in alleged physical altercations, 2022 has been another successful year for Gibbs. In addition to a recurring role in the first season of Power Book IV: Force, Gibbs recently released his major label debut, $oul $old $eperately, through Warner Records. The album is currently his most successful to date, cracking the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and selling 22,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

It could also possibly be his last, which Gibbs recently hinted at in an interview while responding to an inquiry on the status of a sequel to Alfredo, his collaborative album with producer The Alchemist. “It’s funny you say that,” Gibbs said. “But I just told you that every time I do an album I feel like I might not do another one. I got a lot of stuff to do.”

He continued, adding, “This whole process recording an album. I barely got to see my kids a lot, touring, man I’m really ready to just chill, dog. I don’t know if I can go through the process of recording an album no more. I don’t know if I can.”

Listen to Freddie Gibbs’ $oul $old $eperately below.