Freddie Gibbs Announces ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Release Date And Album Merch

Freddie Gibbs has announced his next album $oul $old $eparately is due on Sept. 30. The LP serves as his anticipated major label debut with Warner Records. With the announcement, the Grammy Award-nominated artist released the single “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

On “Too Much,” both rappers tap into their signature style. Freddie Gibbs opts for witty brags while Moneybagg leans into charismatic boasts. In the song’s cinematic music video, directed by JMP, Gibbs takes a journey through a casino and pays homage to classic heist films such as the Ocean series.

According to a press release, the album title $oul $old $eperately refers to Freddie Gibbs’ refusal to compromise his morals or integrity under the pressures of the industry. As the countdown begins, mysterious casino-themed billboards have been placed across the country with a toll-free number that gives information and clues about the upcoming project.

Along with “Too Much,” Freddie Gibbs released an exclusive merchandise drop that features hoodies, a $$$ CD box set, shot glasses, t-shirts, hats, and more.

$oul $old $eperately follows Gibbs’ collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo, released before he signed his new deal. The album earned the musician a Grammy nomination in 2021 for Best Rap Album. He has also leaned into his acting skills, starring in Diego Ongaro’s award-winning feature film Down with the King, and appearing on TV shows like 50 Cent’s Power Book IV: Force and Peacock’s Bust Down.

Watch the music video for “Too Much” by Freddie Gibbs featuring Moneybagg Yo above and check out the merchandise for Gibbs’ new album below.