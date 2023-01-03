Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2022” Diss

The end of every year brings reflections, resolutions, and of course, the “Rap Up” courtesy of Uncle Murda. Over the years, listeners have learned that no one is safe from getting a bar or two, and Freddie Gibbs suffered that same fate in the 2022 iteration of the annual record. However, the Gary, Ind. rapper did not take his jab without offering a reply.

Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him. — Big ? (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

“Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him,” the 40-year-old tweeted on Monday (Jan. 2). The tweet was in response to Murda referencing the $oul $old $eparately artist getting robbed and beat up in Buffalo earlier this year on “Rap Up 2022.”

“Let’s talk about Freddie Gibbs, like really what’s up with him? / Ni**as robbed him in Buffalo and he got beat up again / He be out here looking like a cold-blooded sucker,” he rapped on the 15-minute track.

In May 2022, footage surfaced of the “4 Thangs” rapper getting beat up at a Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Many believed that the assailants were tied to Benny The Butcher, whom Gibbs feuded with throughout the year, especially given the altercation happened in the Griselda artist’s hometown.

Elsewhere in “Rap Up 2022,” Uncle Murda had words for Will Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, and Kanye West, all of which had major storylines throughout the year. Ye took many losses in 2022, most of which were self-inflicted, and Murda’s stanza for him reflected the severity of those moments.

“Let’s talk about Kanye being anti-semitic, the Adidas deal that made him a billionaire got deaded / Now he only worth ’bout four, five hundred M’s / He lost his mama, Pete Davidson started f**king Kim/He be dressing dusty now, he don’t even look rich/He been looking stressed since that white boy took his bi**h.”

The Donda artist has been suspended from Twitter since early December when he posted a picture of a swastika inside the Star Of David, so time will tell whether he finds an alternate method of responding to Uncle Murda, if he chooses to do so.