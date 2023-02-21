French Montana Proudly Reacts To Becoming Most Streamed African-Born Artist In History

French Montana has plenty of reasons to pop champagne nowadays — one being his latest feat of becoming the most streamed African-born artist in history.

On Monday (Feb. 20), the Moroccan-American rapper reacted to his well-earned milestone on Instagram. Posting a carousel of photos including his RIAA certifications, he captioned them: “That lil immigrant boy had faith. Thank you to all my fans love y’all ( DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON )….. let’s make more history … a GOAL without a plan is a wish.”

Per HipHopDX, the Bronx-native’s hit Diamond-certified single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee spearheaded the historical streaming accomplishment. The RIAA accolade also makes Montana the first African-born artist to receive such high musical regard.

Although the 38-year-old continues to receive the fruits of his musical labor, the philanthropic efforts he puts forth in African countries is incomparable.

As reported back in October, French Montana received the Innovator Award at the 2022 Pencils Of Promise Gala for his charitable efforts toward Ugandan healthcare and education. Upon being able to help raise $226 million for the country, he was also recognized for his work with the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which functions as a resource for new mothers and their babies.

French Montana celebrated the honor at the time via Instagram.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE!” he captioned the post. “Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala.”

He added, “Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

Congratulations French!