Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2022

The Fugees announced this past September that they would be reuniting for a once-in-a-lifetime world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Score.

The tour began with a performance at Global Citizen Live 2021, which took place in New York City on Sept. 22. It was set to resume on Tuesday (Nov. 2) in Chicago followed by stops in most major U.S. cities—Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark, Washington, D.C.— then international dates in Paris, London, Nigeria with the final show set to take place in Ghana in December.

However, on Friday (Oct. 29), the trio announced on Instagram that the tour will be postponed until early 2022. The statement reads, “dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

They continued to share that “with so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates. Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements.”

When Pras spoke to Billboard following their Global Citizen show, he didn’t specifically mention working on a new album with his bandmates, but wasn’t completely dismissive of the idea either. He expressed, “…I come in there and they’re already in there, starting to put things together and I’m observing, feeling the energy. She [Ms. Hill] started singing some riffs, and I’m like, ‘Oh! It’s feeling like ‘98! Aiight.'”

The updated tour announcement comes on the heels of Lauryn Hill releasing new music. Hill is featured on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated Black western film, The Harder They Fall.

Below check out Ms. Hill’s new song, “Black Woman” with Fatoumata Diawara and the Fugees’ performance of “Ready Or Not” during Global Citizen Live 2021.