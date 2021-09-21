Fugees Embark On First Tour In 25 Years In Celebration Of ‘The Score’

Fifteen years after hitting the stage together for their last performance, legendary rap group Fugees are set to embark on their first tour in 25 years.

The trio, comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, The Score, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful rap albums of all-time.

The group will perform the opening show of the tour in New York City this Wednesday (Sept. 22), at a location that’s yet to be determined, before hitting the road again for an additional 11-city run starting on Nov. 2 at the United Center in Chicago. The second leg of the tour, which is presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, will see the Fugees venturing outside U.S. borders with international stops in France, the U.K., and Africa. The Fugees are partnering with Global Citizen to implement philanthropic and charitable initiatives around the tour, a reflection of the individual members’ history of using their platform to service various communities around the world.

Lauryn Hill spoke of her involvement in the reunion in a statement coinciding with the announcement, acknowledging the importance of commemorating a groundbreaking body of work such as The Score.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” said Hill. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean also added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public this Friday (Sept. 24) at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the full list of tour stops below:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – NYC – TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Friday, Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, Nov. 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Friday, Nov. 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sunday, Nov. 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Monday, Dec. 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Ghana – TBD