Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Jazmine Sullivan, Anthony Hamilton, And More To Headline The Funk Fest Tour

The largest and longest-running R&B concert series, Funk Fest Tour, is back. Returning to Orlando, Fla. from June 3 to 4, the “family reunion style” experience brings together great food and a great time. Following its two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the lineup for its return is stacked.

Mary J. Blige, Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, Raheem DeVaughn, Trina, Carl Thomas, and Tweet are among those taking the stage. Jodeci will also be performing after the conclusion of The Culture Tour and the two-day event will be complete with a No Limit Records reunion featuring Master P, Mia X, Silk The Shocker, and Mystikal.

Weeks later, Funk Fest will head to Louisville, Ky. where a handful of the aforementioned legends including Jodeci, Carl Thomas, Tweet, and the No Limit crew, will take the stage once more.

Not to mention, for the first time in 20 years, the tour is going international in association with Power To Exhale. PowerFest will be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 18 through Aug. 22. With performances from Anthony Hamilton, Jeezy, Babyface, Bell Biv DeVoe, Rick Ross, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, SWV, and more, this is an affair you don’t want to miss.

PowerFest will also include a host of activations including speed dating, cognac tasting, and even a spades tournament.

In light of rising COVID cases, both events will adhere to local COVID-19 protocols while also monitoring local, county, state, and federal health guidelines.

Tickets for both nights start at $100 and are currently available for purchase, along with hotel packages and parking passes.