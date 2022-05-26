Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Album Skyrockets To Gold Certification

Future has added another accolade to his ever-growing resume, as the rap star’s latest album, I Never Liked You, has accumulated over 500,000 album-equivalent units sold to date and reached gold certification. The ninth solo studio album of his career, I Never Liked You was released on April 29 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 222,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album, which is Future’s first since releasing High Off Life in 2020, marks Future’s seventh consecutive No. 1 debut, accounting for one of the longest chart-topping streaks for a rap artist.

Led by the single “Worst Day,” I Never Liked You includes guest appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Tems. Two songs that have helped bolster the album’s popularity is “Keep It Burnin” featuring Kanye West, and “Wait For U,” which includes contributions from Drake and breakout star vocalist Tems and became Future’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist. In an attempt to capitalize on the album’s momentum, Future quickly unveiled a deluxe version of I Never Liked You, which includes and additional six tracks and guest appearances by Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and Young Scooter.

Recently dubbed the “Best Rapper Alive” by GQ Magazine, Future made an appearance at his adopted son’s graduation and showed the love that a proud Poppa would at his youngin’s accomplishment. Seeing a rare smile on the rapper for the personal side of his life is grand as a display of affection.