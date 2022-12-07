Future Announces 2023 ‘One Big Party’ Tour With Surprise Guests

Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023. The 39-year-old will embark on the One Big Party tour with special guests at the start of January. The Grammy winner announced the tour via Twitter and was very enthusiastic. “ShowTime,” HNDRXX said. “I’m ready to bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO.”

The six-show spectacle will begin on Jan. 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston. From there, he heads to Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Jan. 13, State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta on Jan. 14, United Center in Chicago on Jan. 20, Capital Arena in Washington D.C. on Jan. 22, and will finish up at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 27.

The tour, run by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth, is dubbed “Future And Friends” thus one can expect to see special guests at each of the six stops. With the star-studded guestlist on his April 2022 album I Never Liked You including Drake, Kanye West, Tems, Young Thug, and Gunna, plus Lil Baby and Lil Durk appearing on the deluxe, the possibilities are endless. Of course, Future also has a slew of music titans he has previously collaborated with that could also show up.

The “Wait For U” artist is up for four Grammy awards at the upcoming show, namely Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album. Notably, he appears twice in three of those four aforementioned categories so his chances of winning are even higher.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Purchase here.