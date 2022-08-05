Future Hits Milestone On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Future performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California.

Future has reached another career achievement. The Atlanta-bred rapper has officially earned 150 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Pressurelicious,” his latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion crossed the threshold and debuted at No. 55.

According to AllHipHop, Future joins a small group of musicians who have 150 or more Hot 100 chart entries: Drake (278), the Glee Cast (207), Lil Wayne (182), and Taylor Swift (168).

The High Off Life rapper recently earned recognition from the RIAA for selling over 95,000,000 units throughout his career. Last month during an event at Soho House Miami Beach, RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone honored the Atlanta native with a special plaque.

“95 million,” the presenter said emphatically, causing the crowd to cheer with admiration. “That, in our program history — our program is 65 years old — is an amazing and rare feat. We are so enormously proud of you and so grateful to be with you today to celebrate this enormous milestone.”

Earlier this year, Future issued his album I Never Liked You counting his seventh consecutive No. 1 debut. Released on April 29, the project was certified gold by the end of May.

