Future And Drake’s “Wait For U” Almost Became A Kanye West Track

Future achieved his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems. Along with the historic feat for the Atlanta rapper, the track has also managed to go platinum, as tweeted by Chart Data.

However, with the song’s continuous stream of success, it could be difficult for fans to imagine the track sounding any different than the version that found its way on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You. Well, there was a moment where that was actually the case. Turns out the track “Wait For U” could have been Kanye West’s.

ATL Jacob, the co-producer of the now platinum-selling track, shared during a recent interview with B High Atl that Ye was intrigued by the song’s production. Kanye West liked the beat’s vibe and production so much that he recorded vocals for the track.

“What’s crazy is before ‘Wait For U’ came out, that was one of [Kanye’s] favorite songs,” Jacob said during the interview with B High Atl. “He was like, ‘Man, this record crazy!’ So, we were trying some stuff on it, but you know, we just ain’t get to the point where we actually finished ‘Wait For U.’”

The 23-year-old producer also added further context to the creation of “Wait For U. in an interview with Complex. In addition, ATL Jacob discussed Future’s decision to initially pass on what would become his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and how it let back to him.

“I made it about a year ago… and I knew I was going to give it to Future. Then he skipped it,” he said. “But we were talking the other day when we were at Drake’s house, and he said he skipped it because he knew it was one of his favorites. He said he listened to that beat every day for a month straight, and he knew what he was going to do to it.”

“A long time went by, like, six or seven months,” he added. “So I was like, let me try the beat with another artist since he ain’t like it. Then he called me and said, ‘Hey, don’t ever get this beat out to nobody else. I got a crazy song on it.’”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

I Never Liked You is available on all streaming platforms now.