Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Future has added another chart-topper to his musical resume, as the rap star’s latest effort, I Never Liked You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 222,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week of release.

Surpassing early projections, which predicted the album would move anywhere between 175,000 and 200,000 units, I Never Liked You accounts for the biggest first-week metrics of any solo Future album of his career and is the largest opening week for a rap release since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album in 2021.

His seventh consecutive solo No. 1 album, I Never Liked You was released on April 29 and includes guest appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Tems.

Teased by the single “Worst Day,” I Never Liked You includes the hit collaboration “Keep it Burnin” featuring Kanye West, whom Future helped executive produce his last album, Donda 2, earlier this year.

This past week, the track “Wait for U,” which features Drake and Tems, was accompanied by a music video and is quickly rising up the Hot 100 charts and is primed to become one of Future’s biggest hits in recent years.

This past Friday (May 6), Future unleashed the deluxe version of I Never Liked You, which includes six new songs and features appearances by Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and Young Scooter.