Future Releases Deluxe Edition Of ‘I Never Liked You’ With Donda-Made Merch

After the semi-surprise release of Future’s new album, I Never Liked You, comes the deluxe edition with six new tracks. Announced in the early hours of Monday morning (May 2), the new additions include features from Lil Baby, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Young Scooter, and Lil Durk. The simplistic tease shared on Twitter read, “#INEVERLIKEDYOU to be continued at 10am.”
Accompanying the release of the album’s deluxe version, the Atlanta rapper has collaborated with Donda for new merch inspired by the chart-climbing LP. The line includes hoodies ($142), a pair of socks, a long-sleeve T-shirt ($62), hats, an eye mask, and more. However, the collection is very limited as it will only be available until midnight ET on Thursday (May 5).
I Never Liked You is expected to debut No. 1 with over 175,000–200,000 units sold. It is also projected to be the biggest debut of the year, thus far, with more than 60 million streams on the first day of its release. When the album arrived last Friday (April 29), it debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music in nearly 60 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.
As told in his May GQ cover story, I Never Liked You shows a different side of the sometimes-controversial rapper often deemed as toxic by critics. The 38-year-old father of eight shared, “I’m putting myself out there. Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”
I Never Liked You (Deluxe) is streaming now on all digital platforms.