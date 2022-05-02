Future Releases Deluxe Edition Of ‘I Never Liked You’ With Donda-Made Merch

After the semi-surprise release of Future’s new album, I Never Liked You, comes the deluxe edition with six new tracks. Announced in the early hours of Monday morning (May 2), the new additions include features from Lil Baby, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Young Scooter, and Lil Durk. The simplistic tease shared on Twitter read, “#INEVERLIKEDYOU to be continued at 10am.”

Accompanying the release of the album’s deluxe version, the Atlanta rapper has collaborated with Donda for new merch inspired by the chart-climbing LP. The line includes hoodies ($142), a pair of socks, a long-sleeve T-shirt ($62), hats, an eye mask, and more. However, the collection is very limited as it will only be available until midnight ET on Thursday (May 5).